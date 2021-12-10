Biden’s code, democracy and human rights

The United States government hosted so-called Summit for Democracy in virtual format on December 9-10. While speaking to the opening ceremony of the Summit, President Biden observed that Authoritarian states seek to expand their influence and increase discontent with democratic governments around the world. According to Biden, autocrats seek to strengthen their own power, export and expand their influence around the world through external pressure and also justify repressive practices and policies as a more effective way to solve modern problems. According to him, these practices ignite the flames of social division and political polarization. Biden noted that this is the defining challenge of this time.

According to reports, the Biden administration invited about 110 nations, global leaders, social activists and human rights defenders across the globe to participate in the Summit but did not extend invitation to its rival China, Russia, and others whom it perceives as authoritarian and non-democratic regimes. Earlier, President Biden unveiled his plan for the Summit for Democracy having three main pillars including defense against authoritarianism, fight against corruption and promotion of respect for human rights. According to experts, Biden has assembled like-minded global leaders, dissidents and opponents of rival nations to discuss challenges faced by the democracies and opportunities available to the democratic world to deter the threat through individual as well as collective efforts to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad in selected countries and territories. During the first session, Biden made a concise assertion on prospects of democracy and highlighted threats to universal values in current time, while his aides had already kicked off implementation on proposed strategy to combat authoritarianism, corruption and abuse of human rights around the globe.

As the first pillar of Biden’s scheme for protection of democracy and prevention of authoritarianism, the Biden administration promised to allocate $ 424.50 million for launching a new initiative to bolster democracy across the globe. As second pillar of Biden’s doctrine the first ever US strategy against Corruption had been approved by the US administration during last week, while for preservation of human rights, Biden administration had already begun its campaign against nonaligned nations, while keeping a blind eye toward certain territories.

During the Summit, the Biden administration vowed to combat corruption, defend human rights and freedom of media with its partners and allies in various parts of the world. On the other hand, Biden’s opponents are also alert to guard against Biden’s plan and made thoughtful assertions to discredit America’s doctrine. The official Spokesperson of China has termed the Summit a cover and tool to advance American geopolitical objectives, a tactic to divide the world and serve its own interests. According to Russian Spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, Washington is seeking to form a broad coalition of friends against foes and a new game has been designed to involve as many states as possible that would work for Washington’s interests.

Apparently, words like democracy, human rights and freedom have lost their sanctity because of their gross misuse by the world’s Champions. In fact, no forum of the world can achieve global affirmation until it does not raise its voice against the grave human rights violations across the globe.