Biden’s greatest blunder has been a gift to Putin

Ivor Roberts

It’s two years this month since the fall of Kabul, and the disastrously mishandled US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan may seem like a distant memory – particularly given that so many other crises, domestic and international, have since intervened. Yet the consequences, bad enough at the time, can now be seen to have had a long-lasting and pernicious effect.

Internally, the Taliban’s capture of Afghanistan was accompanied by a media blitz with the group claiming to the world that they had changed – a Taliban Mark 2 that would usher in a responsible and capable new government, would respect women’s rights, and forgive those who fought against them. Certainly, this is not the same Taliban of the 1990s. They are much more dangerous. Beyond any military prowess, they are now adept at integrating non-military tactics into their arsenal, and have already shown themselves to be media savvy, capitalising on social media in particular. Photographs of their men sampling ice cream in Kabul and videos at the gym went viral, entrenching the idea of the radicals as friendly and approachable, rather than the brutal militants they really are.

The reality in Afghanistan quickly demonstrated the falseness of their claims. Women’s rights built up over 20 years have been progressively unwound, whether in education, employment or social life. Those who fought for human rights have frequently been hounded into exile. The Taliban, fearful of being outflanked in extreme Islamist orthodoxy and losing young recruits to other groups, have continued to turn the screw on the life aspirations of girls and women. Externally, the damage to Western interests is hard to exaggerate. The intervention in Afghanistan, which started nobly enough as an attempt to eliminate the jihadists behind 9/11, quickly morphed into yet another benighted exercise in regime change. The disastrous Soviet experience in the country ought to have acted as a red flag for the US. Successful interventions – and particularly those with the aim of promoting democracy – are typically predicated on the invaded state having a vibrant national identity, cultural homogeneity and some contact with a state of rule of law.

Where the reverse is true, with deep religious and ethnic divides and a ruling class mired in corruption, failure is guaranteed. This set the stage for Joe Biden’s mishandled withdrawal in August 2021, which took things from bad to worse. The chaotic scenes, including the suicide bombing by Islamic State at the airport and the agony of those left behind, were graphic in the extreme. The message the chaos conveyed was a green light to Vladimir Putin. He interpreted the withdrawal as a demonstration of American weakness, a mark of isolationism, of withdrawal into itself, thereby creating space for him to go very far if he wished. After the Afghanistan debacle, Putin clearly felt confident that he could go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine without any fear of military consequences as far as Western intervention was concerned. It is no exaggeration to say that the invasion of Ukraine started in Kabul. Indeed, the Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine dramatically intensified after the August 2021 withdrawal.

Psychologically, America’s clout in the developing world, already declining as China’s increased, took a further hit with the flight from Kabul. China’s economic inroads, bringing African countries into its infrastructure programme – the Belt and Road Initiative – are now eclipsing US trade and investment in Africa. Russia, through the malign influence of the paramilitary mercenary Wagner Group, is also expanding its footprint in the continent at the expense of the US. Its tentacles today reach Mali, the Central African Republic, Sudan and Libya. There are now suggestions that Wagner may enter Niger to support the coup leaders who last month detained and deposed the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, this week expressed his concern at such a prospect. “Every single space that Wagner has gone, death, destruction and exploitation have followed,” he said, correctly. The trouble is, after the flight from Kabul, nobody believes the US has the gumption to do anything about it.

