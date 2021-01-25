Biden’s latest executive order: Buy American

WASHINGTON DC (Axios): President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services.

Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden’s $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.

What they’re saying: “President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts,” the White House said in a fact sheet.

The big picture: Biden’s action kick offs another week in which the president will seek to undo many Trump policies with executive actions, while signaling the direction that he wants to take the country.

Biden will also reaffirm his support for the Jones Act, which requires maritime shipments between American ports to be carried on U.S. vessels.

Last week, Biden signed an order to attempt to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors and workers to $15 an hour.

The bottom line: Former President Trump also attempted to force the federal government to rely on U.S. manufacturers for procurement with “buy American” provisions.

But supply chains — with some parts and components made outside of the U.S. — require long and complicated efforts to boost domestic manufacturing.