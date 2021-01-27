Biden’s tricky EV buying plan

WASHINGTON (Axios): Axios’ Joann Muller reports that Biden’s plan to replace the government’s fleet of 650,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. by union workers is easier said than done.

Why it matters: The populist “Buy American” message sounds good. But the vehicles Biden wants are still several years away and his purchase criteria would require an expensive overhaul of automakers’ manufacturing strategies.

It would also require a reversal of fortune for labor organizers long stymied by Tesla and other non-union companies.

Reality check: Right now, not a single model fit his criteria: battery-powered, made in America, by union workers.

Tesla produces the vast majority of EVs in the U.S., and all of its models contain at least 55% American-made parts, per federal data. But Tesla doesn’t have a union and CEO Elon Musk has run afoul of federal labor laws.

General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt is the only U.S.-built EV made by union labor. But its parts are mostly imported, with just 24% considered domestic.

The Nissan Leaf, another popular EV, is made in Tennessee. But the factory is non-union and only 35% of the parts are domestic.

The bottom line: It’s all doable, but definitely not within Biden’s current four-year term in office.