Biegun says, “Enormous opportunity between India-US on security cooperation”

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: U.S officials divulged the details of Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun visit to Delhi, India from October 12-14. On this visit, Beigun met with senior Indian government officials ahead of the U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year.

On October 12th, Stephen Biegun landed in India for his three-day visit intended to advance the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Deputy Secretary Stephen Biegun gave his remarks at the India-U.S forum after joining the Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla. While giving his comments Biegun gave emphasis to the importance of the U.S.-India partnership predominantly in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the Ananta Centre India-US Forum event, Biegun said, “Of course, as we advance in this direction, there is an elephant in the room: China. Last week, in advance of Secretary Pompeo’s meeting with Minister S Jaishankar and their Japanese and Australian counterparts in Tokyo, I read remarks by the esteemed, retired Indian diplomat Ashok Kantha. I was particularly struck by a comment he made.”

On India-U.S Forum the Deputy Secretary emphasized the effort of the Quad toward a region protected and made prosperous in equal measure by strong and peaceful nations in the Indo-Pacific.

Deputy Secretary Biegun also accentuated on enhanced cooperation among the Quad to create resilient supply chains, promote transparency, and increase maritime security. In addition to this, Deputy Secretary also held an in-depth meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar.

Local news agencies revealed that, Stephen Biegun further went on and said that U.S appreciates New Delhi’s “strategic autonomy”. He also added that there is “enormous opportunity” in the United States’ security relationship with India.

“In thinking about the future, it is no secret that I see enormous opportunity in the United States’ security relationship with India. India has a strong and proud tradition of strategic autonomy, and we respect that,” the US Deputy Secretary of State said.

On this meeting, U.S. efforts to work with India and like-minded partners on a range of issues including regional security, economic cooperation, and coordinated efforts to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic was on the agenda between the dignitaries.

According to the official statement of US State Department, Deputy Secretary Biegun also met with Bhutanese Ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel on his Delhi visit. Deputy Secretary reaffirmed that United States’ close relationship with the people of Bhutan.