Biegun’s travel to Russia, Ukraine

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun travels to Vilnius, Lithuania; Moscow, Russia; Kyiv, Ukraine from today (August 24–27) to meet with senior government leaders to discuss a range of regional and international issues.

Deputy Secretary Biegun will travel to Vienna, Austria August 27 to meet with counterparts at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to discuss issues related to regional security and human rights.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Organization for Security and Coope-ration in Europe (OSCE) should have accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s invitation to send observers to the presidential elections