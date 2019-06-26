Big B’s look from Gulabo Sitabo gets leaked online

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The news, of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana coming together for Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, obviously got fans ecstatic. We’re sure the two will set the screen on fire with their acting skills. Interestingly, Shoojit Sircar also has directed Amitabh and Ayushmann previously in Piku and Vicky Donor respectively. Amitbah has already kickstarted shooting for the film in Lucknow. He also provided an update to his fans regarding the same.

But looks like the makers of Gulabo Sitabo are in for some unexpected panic. On Tuesday, pictures of Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of the film were leaked online. The first day of the shoot took place at Mahmoodabad Mansion in Qaiserbagh from where the pictures got leaked. A source close to the project, during an interview with a leading daily, revealed, “An emergency meeting was called by Sircar sir and the producers to beef up the security at the shooting venues. The end result was that the shooting on Thursday had to be postponed for several hours while this issue was being sorted out.”

Recently, during an interview with a leading daily, Ayushmann spoke about how excited as well as nervous he was with the opportunity of sharing screen space with India’s biggest superstar.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)