Big school districts start to reopen

FLORIDA: There’s a new trend across the country toward more in-person school, the WashPost reports on today’s front page:

“Of the 50 biggest school districts, 24 have resumed in-person classes for large groups of students, and 11 others plan to in the coming weeks.”

Why it matters: “It’s a major shift from the start of the year, when almost every big school system began fully online,” The Post notes.

Many of the reopened schools are in Florida and Texas, “where Republican governors are requiring in-person classes, but schools are also open in New York City [and] Greenville, S.C. … Returns are planned in Charlotte, Baltimore and Denver.”

“Just 11 of the largest 50 school districts are still fully remote, with no immediate plans to change that.”

