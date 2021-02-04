Big Tech antitrust concerns spur bipartisan momentum in Congress

Dan Primack

WASHINGTON DC: Democrats and Republicans might have found an area of sincere, bipartisan unity: making it harder for Big Tech companies to complete mergers and acquisitions.

This is a mixed bag for tech startups. On the one hand, it could slow the growth of mega-platforms, thus giving startups more breathing room. On the other hand, it could limit liquidity options.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) on Thursday unveiled legislation to forbid mergers that “create an appreciable risk of materially lessening competition,” Axios’ report.

This would apply to all large companies, including Big Tech.

Current law only bars mergers that demonstrably reduce competition. In other words, Klobuchar’s bill is aimed at the circumstances facing regulators when Facebook bought Instagram.

The bill would also bar dominant firms from conduct that puts competitors at a competitive disadvantage. Klobuchar is being joined by Democratic Sens. Cory Booker, Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey and tells Axios that she’s coordinating with her antitrust counterparts in the House and reaching out to Republicans for support.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday proposed a “preemptive prohibition” on acquisitions by Big Tech companies.

Hawley’s effort is structured as an amendment to Congress’ proposed budget resolution, and would effectively ask Congress to determine which companies apply (although, in a press release, Hawley specifically cited both Amazon and Google).

Hawley is senatora non grata right now, but his language hews fairly close to a recommendation made last fall by Democrats on the House antitrust subcommittee. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Ohio) was just named that subcommittee’s ranking member, and said that going after anticompetitive behavior by Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple was a top priority.

Klobuchar plans multiple hearings related to the antitrust package, focusing on different sectors of the economy, saying that she intends to make these preludes to legislative action and not ends in themselves.

“Having a few hearings where you’re, like, sitting at a movie throwing popcorn at a screen — at the CEOs — isn’t gonna be enough,” she said. “We have to get something done.”

Sana Biotechnology raises IPO for preclinical biotech company: Sana Biotechnology, a Seattle gene regulation startup led by several co-founders of Juno Therapeutics, raised $588 million in its IPO. The company priced 23.5 million shares at $25, for a fully diluted market value of around $4.9 billion.

It’s the largest-ever IPO for a preclinical biotech company.

Sana will list on the Nasdaq (SANA). It had raised $865 million in VC funding, including last summer at a $2.8 billion valuation, from firms like Arch Venture Partners (27.5% pre-IPO stake), Flagship Pioneering (21.4%), CPPIB (6.8%) and F-Prime Capital (5.1%).

“The IPO is coming less than three years after it was founded — a milestone that on average usually occurs more than eight years after initial VC financing. Juno Therapeutics was even faster to IPO [raising $265m], since it filed to go public in 2014, 16 months after its founding. Juno was sold to Celgene for $9 billion in 2018,” GeekWire writes.