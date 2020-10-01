Big thing: When the world changes its mind

F.P. Report

Our febrile world is not normal.

The precautions that we’re taking against the spread of COVD-19; the way in which the president of the U.S. delights in violating political norms; the fires, hurricanes and other signs that catastrophic global warming has arrived; the virulent spread of the QAnon conspiracy theory — all of these things, and many more, represent a stunning break with the world as we knew it.

Why it matters: Society is made up of what Santa Fe Institute president David Krakauer calls “collective public ledgers.” Many of those institutions have “tipping points” — the rate of surface change can seem slow, even as deeper underlying dynamics set the stage for a sharp or violent change in public opinion.

What they’re saying: “You can think about bodies of belief like a huge public ledger,” says Krakauer. Every individual inscribes their opinions into the ledger, and most of the time the ledger itself moves much more slowly than private opinions do.

Depending on where you set certain initial assumptions, ledgers can be largely static, they can evolve slowly, they can flip back and forth in a predictably volatile manner — or they can flip suddenly, like a phase change from liquid to gas.

Between the lines: It’s easy to think of public opinion about wearing masks, for instance, as a top-down function reflecting the differing messages sent by various public figures. That’s easy to believe in the U.S., where attitudes to mask-wearing align strongly with political beliefs. But it has a harder time explaining why, say, only 58% of people in Italy regularly wear a mask, compared to 93% in Spain.

The big picture: Krakauer has spent his career studying complexity, which is a defining feature of the pandemic — and of the whole world, at the moment.

The virus is a great example of a stochastic disease, as Zeynep Tufekci explains in The Atlantic. “Randomness plays a much larger role,” she writes, “and predictions are hard, if not impossible, to make.”

The QAnon conspiracy theory is similarly complex and unpredictable, morphing from its far-right roots to infect wellness influencers and left-wingers like Piers Corbyn, the brother of former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The bottom line: After the “black swan” and “25 standard deviation events ” of the financial crisis, followed by the victories for Brexit and Trump in 2016, and now a global pandemic, society has started to expect the unexpected and embrace the irrational.

People now rationally expect that unlikely fat-tail events will happen multiple times per year. That expectation in turn makes it much more likely that they will rewrite the ledger of societal institutions.

