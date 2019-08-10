Biggest sacrifice is to give life in defense of motherland: COAS Bajwa

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the biggest sacrifice is to give life for the motherland.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations statement, the COAS met with the family of martyred Lt Col Rashid Karim, Lt Col Wasim Hayat and Sepoy Ghulam Raza.

In the meeting, the army chief that the nation remembers its heroes. He said that no one can repay the sacrifice by the martyrs.

On July 30, at least 18 people lost their lives including five military personnel when a plane of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Mora Kalu in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The crash also resulted in 12 fatal civilian casualties while 12 others were injured, ISPR added. However, local officials placed the number of civilian deaths at 13.

Lt Col Saqib, Lt Col Wasim, Naib Subedar Afzal, Hawaldar Amin and Hawaldar Rahmat were among the martyred, the military’s media wing stated.