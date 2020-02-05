Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China February 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BIIJING: Volunteers in protective suits disinfect a railway station as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Changsha, Hunan province, China.

The Frontier Post / February 5, 2020
Posted in