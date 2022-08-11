Bilal Lashari reveals release date of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Bilal Lashari’s much awaited Pakistani magnum opus “The Legend of Maula Jatt” has set an October release date and unveiled a new poster.

Featuring immensely popular stars Fawad Khan “Ms. Marvel” as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan “Superstar” as Mukkho, the Punjabi-language film is a reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt”.

The cast for the film, which is one of the biggest budgeted in the history of Pakistani cinema, also includes Hamza Ali Abbasi as Noori Natt, Humaima Malik as Daro, Faris Shafi as Mooda and Gohar Rasheed as Makha.

“The Legend of Maula Jatt” is produced by Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclomedia and Lashari Films.

While sharing the poster on Twitter, Fawad also shared the release date of the film. “Coming to cinemas on October 13, 2022,” he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that Fawad and Mahira starrer “Neelofar” is also expected to get a release date this year in December near Christmas.