Bilateral Visits programme strengthens implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention

Monitoring Desk

THE HAGUE (OPCW): The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) requires countries to develop robust national capacities to enable the universal and effective implementation and enforcement of the CWC. To strengthen these capacities, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) facilitates knowledge sharing visits between National Authorities in different countries. These bilateral cooperation exchanges aim to advance the implementation of the Convention at the domestic level.

During the first quarter of 2022, the OPCW facilitated three exchange visits between six Member States:

From 21 to 25 February representatives from the National Authority of Mauritania visited Morocco to learn how Morocco implements the CWC through its national laws and regulations. The return visit of a delegation from the Moroccan National Authority to Mauritania is being planned in the second half of 2022.

Bilateral visits provide an opportunity for National Authorities personnel to share best practices on CWC national implementation. Delegations discussed national implementing legislation, complying with obligations related to the CWC’s verification regime, the transfer regimes of scheduled chemicals, organising emergency preparedness and response to chemical incidents developing regulations and measures on chemical safety and security, and the functioning of the National Authority.

Background

As the implementing body for the Chemical Weapons Convention, the OPCW, with its 193 Member States, oversees the global endeavour to permanently eliminate chemical weapons. Since the Convention’s entry into force in 1997, it is the most successful disarmament treaty eliminating an entire class of weapons of mass destruction.

Over 99% of all declared chemical weapon stockpiles have been destroyed under OPCW verification. For its extensive efforts in eliminating chemical weapons, the OPCW received the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize.