Bilawal accuses Sharif family of trying to buy PIA

LOWER DIR (INP): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused the Sharif family of attempting to buy the national airline, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), instead of selling it.

Addressing a public meeting in Lower Dir on Sunday, Bilawal said, “I have come to know that they are trying to buy PIA instead of selling it. I want to tell that we will not let Mian Sahib (Shehbaz Sharif) to buy PIA.”

He criticized the exclusion of Lower Dir from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, saying that it was initially intended to start from backward and terror-affected areas.

“President Asif Ali Zardari signed the CPEC agreement with the aim of starting this project from the backward and terror-affected areas, but unfortunately Lower Dir has been separated from this project,” Bilawal said. “Inshallah, on February 8, you will once again elect Pakistan People’s Party, then we will once again pass the route of CPEC through your path.”

He questioned the PML-N’s leadership, stating that everyone has the right to participate in the elections, but the people also have the right to ask what the person who failed 3 times will do for the fourth time.

“Bilawal Bhutto said that we have to do all the things that were promised to you by our elders, there is no attention towards the problems of the people in today’s politics, people are drowning in the tsunami of inflation, it started with Imran Khan. During the period of , when the PML-N had the responsibility of finance, they failed and could not solve the problem of inflation. It is in theory.”

He further alleged that there are people in the caretaker government and the federal government who belong to political parties, and that these individuals are hindering the process of selling PIA.

“Our caretaker governments have certain people who belong to political parties, there are also people in the federal government who belong to one or the other political party. Workers are still handling the ministries, they have a special servant in the Ministry of Privatization.

My PIA union is telling that they are not selling PIA but trying to buy PIA, I want to tell that we will not let Mian Sahib to buy PIA,” Bilawal said. He expressed confidence that PPP, together with the PIA union, can arrange the development of the institution. Bilawal concluded his speech by criticizing Shehbaz Sharif’s politics of disrespecting the vote and selection, and said that he would fight against such practices.

“Mian Sahib! Leave the politics of disrespecting the vote, end this hobby of selection, after being selected three times, get elected once, if you get selected for the fourth time, then I will agree, neither will the people.

Together with the people, every selected I

will fight.” He further questioned Sharif’s leadership, asking, “Who will shoot the arrow who has failed three times by becoming the prime minister for the fourth time? Mian Sahib met those who did good deeds.”