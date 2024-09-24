Bilawal advocates setup of constitutional court

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emphasized the urgent need for reforms in the “fractured” judicial system, ensuring that every citizen receives their fundamental right to timely justice. He reiterated his resolve to establish the constitutional court to ensure that no elected Prime Minister is ever unjustly hanged again. He also clarified that his party stands against any legislation aimed at benefiting or harming an individual.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP Chairman highlighted that under his proposed amendments, the constitutional court would provide equal representation to all provinces, with the position of Chief Justice rotating among them.

While addressing the Sindh High Court Bar Association here on Tuesday, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that he belongs to the family and party that gifted the country its Constitution.

He remarked that their history includes facing authoritarian regimes, where they witnessed the whims of dictators dismantling the 1973 Constitution with just a blink or a gesture. He added that they also witnessed how judges allowed dictators to undertake actions that kept democracy and the Constitution at bay for decades.

Chairman condemned the tearing apart of the nation’s Constitution, adding that the saddest part was that judges permitted dictators to amend it. With a touch of irony, he noted how they were once labeled as corrupt to the extent that the Constitution and laws didn’t seem to apply to them. He said that in Pakistan’s democratic system, judges could only tolerate one instance of a Provisional Constitutional Order (PCO), yet during the first PCO oath, democracy and the Constitution appeared unthreatened.

He recalled the generational sacrifices made by his party for the restoration of democracy so that people could elect representatives who would make laws according to their will. He mentioned that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) to ensure that if Pakistan’s system were to be corrected and democracy restored, agreements like the Charter must be implemented. He added that after passing the 18th Amendment and restoring the 1973 Constitution, they fulfilled Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s unfinished mission.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was not a revolutionary but a PCO judge. He said that long before the Justice Chaudhry’s tenure, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto decided to establish a constitutional court, initiate judicial reforms, and ensure timely justice for the people.

He stated that they have learned from the past, expressing great respect for the legal community. He stressed that lawmaking cannot happen through courts, yet judges, through Articles 184 and 186, have granted themselves the power to legislate. He said that if the citizens of this country are to receive timely justice, and there is to be no disparity between provinces, then a federal constitutional court is essential.