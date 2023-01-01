Bilawal announces 25% hike in BISP payments

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced a 25% increase in the payments to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the inauguration event of BISP’s Dynamic Registry, said that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a revolutionary project and a program will also be launched for assisting small farmers. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing an event related to the Benazir Income Support Programme, said that he is proud of the BISP. “PPP has given the Constitution to the country. Benazir Bhutto had decided to launch a programme to provide relief to the poor segment.”

“Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provided relief to all segments of society. Many people opposed the BISP, especially the PPP opponents strongly opposed the programme but we took a concrete stance to give the due right to the poor at any cost.”

“We faced criticism for the programme that it will also be hit by corruption. We have made Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) the most transparent programme. The global institutions are also admitting that it is the most transparent programme and they are ready to provide assistance.”