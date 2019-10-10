Bilawal announces complete support for JUI-F’s Azadi March

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced complete support for JUI-F’s ant-government protest.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi after party’s core committee meeting, he complained of not even knowing where Fazlur Rehman’s protest would be held.

Bilawal said that we have not yet been told, however, we announce complete support for the JUI-F and adding that the Sindh will also support the Azadi March.

He accused the government said that the incompetent government has ruined the country’s economy, adding that the incumbent government doesn’t have the capability to resolve issues of general public.

Bilawal went on to say that his mass contact campaign is underway and a public gathering will be held on October 18 over Karsaz incident in Karachi.