Bilawal announces consensus on amends

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, announced on Friday evening during a joint parliamentary party meeting that a consensus had been reached in the special parliamentary committee regarding Constitutional Amendments. He highlighted that the attendance of PPP members in Parliament was better than that of any other party.

Bilawal expressed his gratitude to the members for being present in Islamabad for this crucial session, noting their hard work in achieving agreement on the Constitutional Amendments. He emphasised the party’s commitment to getting these amendments passed in Parliament, adding that one of the unfinished items from the Charter of Democracy would also be completed. He mentioned that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) had already reached a consensus on the draft of these amendments.

Bilawal also addressed complaints raised by some parliamentarians, calling them unfortunate and strongly condemning them. He noted that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had taken notice of the complaints and had brought them to the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly. He further remarked on the historical collaboration between the PPP and JUI since 1973 for the development of the Constitution.

The alliance between the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has contested elections under the symbol of the arrow. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari clarified that all necessary paperwork had been completed to avoid confusion and instructed party members to vote in alignment with his position, stressing the importance of following the party line.

Meanwhile, as efforts to build consensus among all political parties ahead of the highly anticipated tweaks to the Constitution continue, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, as the party’s parliamentary leader. The development comes at a time when members of the treasury benches are scrambling to win over the opposition to vote for the 26th constitutional amendment, which mainly focuses on judicial reforms.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Naveed Qamar has submitted the documents pertaining to the election of the party chairman as the parliamentary leader at the National Assembly Office. Under the constitution, the parliamentary leader has the authority to direct members to vote on constitutional amendments, finance bills and the election of the prime minister or speaker as per the party policy.