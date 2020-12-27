Bilawal announces long march after January 31

LARKANA (TLTP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced to march on Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran Khan does not resign by January 31.

The PPP chairman said this on Sunday while addressing a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, which was organised to commemorate the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

He asked his supporters to be ready to endure baton-charge and other forms of intimidation by the government.

Paying tribute to her late mother Benazir Bhutto, he said her ideology is still alive whereas those who fought with her are nowhere to be seen.

“The grave of [former military dictator] Ziaul Haq is deserted whereas Gen Musharraf is living a life of a coward [in self-imposed exile],” he said.

When Benazir Bhutto returned to the country in 2007, he said, she knew that she could be assassinated but she did not back off.

Bilawal said due to anti-people policies of the PTI-led government, millions of people are compelled to live below the poverty line and people belonging to all walks of life are suffering hardships.

Bilawal said he could not accept that the country is being run under a true democratic system because the people and political parties are deprived of their rights and freedom of speech.

He said that the PM’s ‘selectors’ installed him into power but they could not give him the ability to run the country.

“Imran Khan will be held accountable for unprecedented rise in the prices of essential commodities and making the lives of masses miserable. Puppet prime minister is not even cognisant of the issues being faced by the countrymen because he did not come into power through votes,” he said.

The PPP chief claimed that the federal government is trying to occupy the islands of Balochistan and Sindh.

“We will not let them invade our islands.” Bilawal said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) can only be successful when indigenous people are given benefits and employment opportunities.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, while addressing the rally via video link, said following in the ideology of party founder and her late wife Benzair, he introduced the 18 Amendment to empower the provinces.

The ailing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said the PTI-led government lacked competence to manage the affairs of the country.

“They [PM Imran’s government] can only run a cricket team not a country.”

He said the PTI government would collapse “under its own burden” and predicted that the ruling PTI would perish just like the past political parties formed by the military dictators. “People like you come and go. You don’t have any value.”

The former president said the Imran Khan-led government can be toppled but stressed to adopt ‘out of the box strategy’ to remove him from power. “We need to fill the jails.”