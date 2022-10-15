F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and Federal Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called the by-elections in various constituencies of the country including Karachi city as important and appealed to the people to support PPP and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Karachi on Saturday, the PPP Chairman said that due to the flood, he could not focus on the by-election, because since the flood situation has arisen in the country, this issue has been his priority.

He said that many districts are under water even today, and he is trying to collect maximum support for the rehabilitation of the affectees. He said that we will work for the reconstruction of devastated houses, agriculture, irrigation systems and other infrastructure as well as rehabilitation of the affected population.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he hopes that during the by-elections, the people will take revenge for stealing their votes in 2018 and cast their votes on Teer. He said that if opponent wins he will resign the next day, while PPP candidate Ali Musa and Abdul Hakeem Baloch will serve the people from the next day.

The PPP Chairman said that an old man had arrived in Karachi yesterday and said that he would bring freedom to Sindh after a long march and stressed that people should not be deceived by Imran Khan, because this person was telling lies before and is still telling lies today. He said that Imran Khan had made irresponsible statements regarding the country’s nuclear assets in the past, causing the greatest damage to the democratic and economic existence of the people as well as Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He pointed out that Imran Khan kept chanting “same page, same page” for three and a half years before 2022, but everything has been forgotten after he was ousted from the government through democratic means. He said that Imran Khan does not want to give freedom to the nation but to take away their rights, and wants to impose restrictions on journalism and run institutions like his so-called tiger force.

Bilawal said that the effect of undemocratic experiments in the country has been reversed forever, now it is important to trust the decision of the people and not to repeat the experiment with selected puppets. He said that whenever the people of Pakistan get a chance, the false narrative will lose and the truth will win ultimately.

In response to a question asked during the press conference, the Foreign Minister expressed surprise at President Joe Biden’s statement regarding Pakistan’s nuclear assets and said that after consulting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom has been issued an official demarche. It was decided to summon him to office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He further clarified that all international standards laid down by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are being followed regarding the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets.

Bilawal pointed out that if there are questions regarding the security and safety of nuclear assets, such questions should be asked from India, which recently accidentally fired a missile on Pakistani soil, which is not only irresponsible but the move is highly risky and also raises questions about India’s ability to safeguard its nuclear arsenal.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan said that the reason for the above statement of the US President may be a misunderstanding due to previous lack of engagements, but fortunately, now the two countries have embarked on the journey of restoring relations. He said that if the safety of nuclear weapons had been a real concern, it would have been raised during meetings with him.

Bilawal said that this statement of President Biden came out in an informal ceremony which was not the President’s address to the nation or any such formal ceremony. The PPP Chairman reminded that former President Asif Ali Zardari had built his foreign policy on “Trade, not Aid” during his tenure and Pakistan established relations with the United States as well as China. He brought his relations to a historic level and ties with Russia were restored only through President Asif Ali Zardari after decades.

He added that Imran Khan had tried to pursue a policy, which resulted in damage to our relations with allies in neighboring countries and Arab states, which we are trying to rectify. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Saeed Ghani and Waqar Mehdi were also present during the press conference.