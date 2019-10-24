Bilawal asks chairman NAB to tell the reason behind Nawaz’s deteriorating health

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that Chairman of National Accountability Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal should tell the nation the reason behind the sudden deterioration in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s health.

The PPP chairman said that Nawaz Sharif had been under the custody of the NAB since past 13 days and now he stood at the brink of death.

“The NAB chairman should tell how did this happen that the former prime minister came to this point under his watch,” said Bilawal Bhutto.

The PPP supremo said that the NAB chairman ‘is playing with the lives of people’.

He further said that the chairman should also be accountable for those who have died under the custody of the NAB.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif said that the government officials’ statements on Nawaz’s health are tantamount to adding fuel to the fire.

Nawaz Sharif was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after his platelet count dropped to a precariously low level, requiring an emergency response.