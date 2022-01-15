Bilawal asks masses to get ready to put up resistance against govt responsible for inflation and unemployment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday asked the masses to get ready to put up resistance against the government responsible for inflation and unemployment.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto. Amjad Advocate, Mehdi Shah, Musa Gilgati, Imran Nadeem, Bashir Ahmed, Ayub Shah, Syed Pir Jalal Shah, Muhammad Ali Shah, Ghaffar Khan, Haji Dilbar Khan, Mirza Hussain, Dr. Ali Madad Sher, Dr. Muzaffar Riley, Shehzad Agha, Iqbal Rasool, Hajat Ali, Hussain Ali Rana and Zawar Fida attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Bilawal was briefed on the political situation in the region by PPP officials of Gilgit-Baltistan. The meeting ratified the decisions of the Central Executive Committee of PPP Gilgit-Baltistan officials and Federal Council. The PPP Gilgit office-bearer also briefed the meeting about preparations for the long march.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the long march of PPP is the voice of common man of the country and people from across the country will come out on February 27 and announce their decision against Imran Khan s government.