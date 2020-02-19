Bilawal asks PM Imran Khan to tear IMF agreement

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that he and his political party will not sit idly by as Pakistanis are dealing with rising inflation.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad today, the PPP chairman said that the opposition party demands that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tears away the written agreement between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The politician said that he was ready to work alongside the federal government to alleviate the burden of inflation from the masses.

Answering a question with regards to the whereabouts of the leader of the opposition of the national assembly, Bilawal Bhutto said that he was hopeful for Shehbaz Sharif’s triumphant return soon enough.

While answering another question with regards to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s persistent demand for flying abroad to meet his ailing father who battles life and death circumstances, the PPP chairman said that she should be allowed to travel and there should be no hindrance between a daughter and her sick father.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also claimed that Sindh was being treated unfairly by the federation due to its lack of support to the present regime.

Meanwhile, talking to PPP Central Punjab leadership in a meeting held at the Bilawal House Lahore, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari made it clear that his party will not become part of any undemocratic conspiracy to oust the government.

However, Bilawal announced campaign of rallies and protests against inflation. PPP does not accept ‘selected Prime Minister’, he added.

The PPP Chairman said that masses are continuously facing problems due to inflation and unemployment as IMF’s deal did not take into account the common man’s problems.

He also said that government’s tax targets are breaking backbone of masses and PPP also went to IMF but did not enforce just a cruel deal. Chairman of PPP said that they want to remove the government through a constitutional process and PPP will not become part of any undemocratic conspiracy.

During the meeting, the PPP chief was informed about the political situation prevailing in the province. During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto said that people living in Punjab are paying heavy price due to the ‘imposed’ government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He further pledged to highlight the issues of general masses at every forum.