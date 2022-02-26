Bilawal asks PM Imran to tender his resignation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender his resignation and step down saying after that there will be no need of any long march.

Talking to a presser on Saturday a day before his long march starting from Karachi tomorrow, the PPP chairman underlined the need to work together in order to remove Imran Khan and for holding fair and transparent elections in the country.

“Our protest is a democratic assault on an undemocratic government,” Bilawal asserted adding that no-confidence move should be brought against the ‘selected’ prime minister. He said sitting rulers have badly damaged democracy in the country.

He was of the view that democracy had been buried in Pakistan. He lamented that every promise, the premier had made, was an eyewash.

He rued that the provinces were deprived of the NFC award.