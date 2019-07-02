Bilawal being dragged into NAB cases, laments Kaira

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, slamming the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), regretted on Tuesday party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is being dragged into National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPP leader deplored the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Park Lane case.

After the PPP co-chairman and his sister Faryal Talpur, Bhutto-Zardari was also being implicated in the graft case, he lamented.

Kaira said the PPP chairman was named in the Park Lane case despite the fact that then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had said Bhutto-Zardari had nothing to do with these cases.

Taking aim at the federal budget, he said it was being described as “a failed budget” as it would take a heavy toll on farmers and industries.

Kaira regretted the treasury benches moved a resolution against Bhutto-Zardari in the absence of opposition members on the last day of the budget session in the National Assembly.

About PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s arrest, he said a strong member of the opposition was arrested on the basis of cooked up charges. The PML-N leader was shifted to an ANF office where officials claimed to have recovered drugs from his car, he said.

There is no evidence, including any photo or video, of recovery of heroin from the PML-N leader’s vehicle, he said.

Attempts were made to implicate party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the Park Lane case, he claimed. The former chief justice had himself said that Bilawal has nothing do with this case, he added.

He said the PPP’s Saturday rally in Gujer Khan was not covered by the media, party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said. His remarks come a day after a private television channel abruptly took an interview of former president Asif Ali Zardari off-air shortly after it began Monday evening.

The channel didn’t give any reason why it took off the interview. However, senior journalist said that those who stopped it have no courage to accept publicly that they stopped it.

The PPP leader condemned PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s arrest and said he was one of the strong voices of the opposition. Kaira believes that recent arrests of opposition members is an attempt to silence the opposition parties.

The Park Lane Estate company is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and Bilawal on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.