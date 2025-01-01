Bilawal Bhutto discusses bilateral ties with US envoy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Natalie Baker called on Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardai House in Islamabad to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on strengthening Pakistan-US ties. Bilawal praised US President’s role in recent ceasefire efforts, calling it commendable.

He emphasized Pakistan’s desire to further enhance trade relations with the United States and reaffirmed that Pakistan stands with the US in resolving regional conflict.