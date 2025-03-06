Bilawal Bhutto, KP Governor discuss law and order situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday held meetings with key party leaders, including KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over the province’s law and order situation.

The discussions were aimed at addressing the law and order situation in the KP along with pressing organisational matters of the PPP in the province.

Bilawal Bhutto discussed the political scenery of the province, law and order, the Bannu attack, ongoing tensions in the Kurram district, as well as agricultural and local development with party leaders.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi provided a briefing to the PPP chairman on agricultural and local governance and the rehabilitation efforts for victims in the Kurram district.

Kundi also discussed the escalating terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasising the urgent need for a coordinated and effective strategy to counter the growing threat.

Stressing the importance of collaboration, Faisal Karim Kundi underscored the necessity for all institutions to work together to ensure peace and create a secure environment for the people of the province.

Among the prominent attendees were Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Farhatullah Babar, and Ahmad Kundi.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasised the importance of unity and proactive engagement within the party ranks. He also highlighted the need for addressing grassroots concerns to strengthen the party’s position in the political landscape.

The discussions come at a crucial time as the PPP gears up for upcoming elections, aiming to solidify its presence across Pakistan.