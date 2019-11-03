Bilawal Bhutto to tour South Punjab from Nov 5

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced Bilawal’s tour schedule for Southern Punjab.

According to details, Bilawal will reach Multan from Bahawalpur on November 5. He would stay at Bilawal House and address public meetings across the south Punjab.

Bilawal would address Multan High Court bar on November 6 followed by a meeting with political leaders at Bilawal House on November 7.

The spokesman PPP said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will go to Muzaffargarh on November 8 and will address the gathering there after Friday prayers.

Bilawal Bhutto will meet various delegations on November 9 before his return in the afternoon.