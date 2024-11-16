Bilawal Bhutto voices concern over deteriorating law and order in Kurram

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grave concern over the worsening law and order situation in Kurram District.

Bilawal has demanded a comprehensive report on the situation from the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), highlighting that the region is “burning in the flames of unrest” while the provincial government remains absent.

In a statement, Bilawal revealed that over the past three days, 80 civilians have been killed, and even the safety of homes can no longer be guaranteed.

He termed the government’s silence in the face of growing insecurity as tantamount to becoming “an ally of terrorists.”

“Maintaining law and order is the foremost responsibility of the provincial government,” Bilawal stressed, lambasting the PTI-led KP government for failing to protect its citizens.

“The loss of lives has left the nation grieving, and we cannot bear to see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa consumed by the flames of unrest,” he added.

Bilawal’s remarks underscore the gravity of the situation, with calls for immediate action to restore peace in the troubled region.