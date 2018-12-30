Bilawal Bhutto’s arrest will be a dangerous game: Khursheed Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that the arrest of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be a dangerous game, one that will create ripples in the country.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad Shah said Prime Minister Imran Khan is creating uncertainty and a crisis situation in the country. “He [Imran Khan] has done nothing accept arrest politicians. He is being asked to do things which no other politician would do.”

Responding to a question regarding Bilawal’s arrest Shah said that courage is needed to arrest him. “It is not possible to arrest him but nothing certain can be said about this government.”

“There is no need for in-house change in Sindh because the cases have been made on the bases of assumptions and it is not possible to impose Governor’s rule in the province,” the PPP leader said. “There is no place for it in the constitution. Governor rule can only be imposed through martial law.”

The former opposition leader in NA added that enforcing Governor rule will not be better for the country. The constitution provides a guarantee of a strong federation and the country’s security would be in jeopardy if the constitution is altered.

Shah further said that there is an effort to bring a one-party system in the country. “It feels like the country is moving towards the imposition of civilian martial law. The way politics is being done nowadays it seems like one party is being made strong while others are being made weak,” he added.

The PPP leader added that Imran Khan did not come into power through the public mandate but was brought into power and that everyone is aware of how he came into power. “Imran Khan is trying to hide his incompetence through frivolous activities. He [Imran] does not want anyone to question him about the promises he made,” Shah added.





