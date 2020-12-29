Bilawal call long march

Yesterday, on the eve of 13th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khauda Bakhsh Larkana, Chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced long march to Islamabad if Prime Minister Imran Khan does not resign from his office by January 31. He criticized the policies of the PTI-led government and termed them as reason for poverty and suffering of the people of the country.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Vice President PML (N) Maryam Nawaz, and others also addressed to the gathering. The former president said that the Imran Khan-led government can be toppled but stressed to adopt ‘out of the box strategy’ to remove him from power. “We need to fill the jails. Vice President PML (N) Maryam Nawaz also loudly criticized the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for his failure to control price hikes and ongoing corruption in the Country. She also denied any chance of dialogues with the government and demanded resign from the Prime Minister. The second point on which all PDM leaders stressing upon is resignations of PDM’s parliamentarians from the Federal and Provincial Assemblies. The resignations will prove to be the last nail for the running system. The political situation of the country is not heading in a right direction, if it continues moving forward with similar motion. The situation will be struck after three weeks. Senate Elections are also due in next two months due to retirement of one third senators after completion of their term. If the situation become worst before Senate Election, then it may not be possible for Election Commission to holds Senate Election due to incomplete electoral college.

After smelling the seriousness of the forthcoming situation government has showed some leniency in its attitude toward the opposition. Currently, government benches are expressing willingness for Grand National Dialogues on the agenda of electoral reforms between government and the opposition at Parliament. yesterday, Chaudhry Fawad, Minister for Science and Technology told the media that PDM agenda points will also be entertained. But here two it creates an awkward position while stating that the dialogue will be held with mature PDM leaders in the parliament. This clearly indicate that PDM Leaders presently not a part of the parliament including Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman and Maryam Nawaz will be out of Grand National Dialogue. Again this thing displays non-seriousness on the government side. Prime Minister Imran Khan has not displayed immensity after assuming office of the Prime Minister rather continued to troll on the previous routine of PTI Chairman. This situation created big gap and distrust between government and opposition in the last two and half years.

On other hand, three major leaders of PDM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryum Nawaz and Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman are structed to PM resignation. Due to continuous use of unethical and insulting language against PDM leadership by PTI second tier Politicians at TV shows and News briefing created much annoyance between the two sides. Now, the situation is at the verge of break.

Senior leaders from both sides including former President Asif Ali Zardari, Khurshid Shah, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and Pir Sibghatullah Rashidi (Pir Sab Pigharo) had expressed their desire indicative of methodology to resolve the current contention between government and Opposition. However, government did not pick this idea and only limited to express their willingness to dialogue at media forum.

Till now government has a chance to tackle the situation tactfully, without creating any shyness or political setback for both sides. Prime Minister should task the Chaudhry Shujahat Hussain and Pir Sibghatullah Rashidi to mediate between the two sides. It is quite clear that Senior leadership of PDM including Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman are in favor of dialogue to settle down the issue, however, government should have to deal others with respect and dignity. Not everyone is a candidate for NRO, let the NAB and other agencies to do their job as per mandate. Government must aim at governance not on opponent politicians, so the lives of the people can be made easier.