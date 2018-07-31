Bilawal calls emergency PPP meeting in Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a emergency meeting of party leaders in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the party sources, the senior party leadership will discuss the strategy regarding formation of government.

Former Opposition Leader in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah will brief the PPP Chief over their negotiations with other parties elated to election 2018.

Earlier, Bhutto Zardari had suggested the political parties to use Parliament’s floor to protest against the alleged rigging in general elections.

He said that his party rejects the results of the Wednesday’s general elections and demanded immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner.

