Bilawal calls for dialogue to fix national issues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday demanded the federal government to announce special incentives for farmers in the upcoming budget and provide direct relief to small farmers by subsidizing the agriculture sector.

Speaking here in National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the provision of subsidies to small farmers and landlords through the implementation of a “Kisan Card” system. He highlighted that Pakistan’s annual import of agricultural goods exceeds Rs. 10 billion and stressed the importance of facilitating small farmers to minimize this dependency.

He demanded the government to engage all stakeholders, including farmers’ organizations, and proposed the declaration of a 10-year emergency along with the implementation of consistent agricultural policies. He emphasized that such measures would significantly contribute to the country’s development.

He underscored the necessity for the government to restore the confidence of wheat-growing farmers by announcing support measures. This, he emphasized, is essential to ensure there is no shortage of wheat in the coming year. Bilawal Bhutto urged the government to take decisive action to resolve the wheat import controversy and hold accountable those responsible during interim set-up in the wheat import scandal. He stressed that the Prime Minister should identify the bureaucrats and former ministers involved in the scandal and take prompt action against them without any further delay.

He emphasized that all major parties have consistently recognized agriculture as the backbone of the country in their manifestos. Bilawal Bhutto pointed out that the funds involved in the scandal were derived from the tax contributions of the people of Pakistan, and those responsible for misusing them should be held accountable.

He highlighted that as a result of this scandal, wheat procurement by provinces and the government has decreased, adversely affecting farmers’ ability to obtain fair rates for their produce. This loss to farmers and economy were a result of decisions made by incapable and inefficient individuals, and they must be held accountable.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that it is not the fault of the farmers, and the government should step in to assist them. He stressed the importance of recognizing Pakistan as an agricultural country and urged a renewed focus on agriculture as a means to earn and thrive. PPP Chairperson shared his views on the Presidential address to both Houses of Parliament on April 18, 2024.

He congratulated the assembly on this occasion, noting that it marked the 7th address by a civilian President. He commended the President for focusing on national issues in the speech, avoiding personal or political matters. Bilawal emphasized that as the representative of the federation, the President prioritized public concerns, emphasizing unity, reconciliation, and collective progress. He remarked that President Mr. Asif Ali Zardari recognizes that the solution to Pakistan’s problems lies in dialogue among political forces.