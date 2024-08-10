Bilawal calls for empowerment of minorities in country

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and fostering the development and empowerment of minorities in Pakistan. He emphasized that the PPP will never compromise on these core principles.

In a statement issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, on the occasion of National Minorities Day, underscored his party’s long-standing dedication to championing minority rights. He highlighted that the consensus Constitution of 1973, a testament to the political vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, guarantees equal rights, religious freedoms, and protections for all citizens of Pakistan. “My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, envisioned a Pakistan where people of all faiths could coexist in harmony and with dignity,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also noted that the observance of National Minorities Day was instituted by President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure, with the aim of recognizing the vital role of minorities in the nation’s fabric and promoting tolerance and harmony in society. “Our nation’s diversity is our greatest strength, and it is our collective duty to ensure that every citizen, irrespective of their faith or background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities,” he added.

He urged all Pakistanis to unite in the fight against discrimination and intolerance. “As we observe National Minorities Day, let us renew our pledge to build a Pakistan that truly embodies the principles of justice, equality, and tolerance. Together, we can create a nation where every individual, regardless of religion or ethnicity, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our country’s prosperity,” Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan celebrates Minorities’ Day on 11 August every year to acknowledge the contributions of our minorities towards Pakistan’s socio-economic development. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 11 August 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms.

Minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic and social rights which have been guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan. Our religion Islam also fully recognizes and advocates the protection of the rights of minorities. I am glad to say that Pakistan has taken a number of steps for the political, social and economic empowerment of minorities. In this regard, we have allocated a 5% quota for minorities in government jobs and separate seats in both houses of the parliament to encourage them to play an effective role in the political and national development of the country. Additionally, steps are being taken to provide financial assistance to poor and deserving individuals, marriage grants, scholarships to students from minority communities for their education, besides the provision of funds for the repair/maintenance of their worship places.

Pakistan is committed to ensuring the protection of religious, social, political and economic rights of its minorities. Every Pakistani has the right to live according to their faith, irrespective of their religion, caste, colour or creed. I urge all segments of society, including the religious scholars, representatives of minorities and the media to educate the people about their rights and work for promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.

I assure all minorities that Pakistan will make every effort to safeguard their rights and provide them equal opportunities to excel in life. I am confident that the minorities of Pakistan will continue to play their positive role towards the country’s development. I congratulate them on the special day and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.