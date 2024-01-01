Bilawal calls for focus on serving people

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his address to the National Assembly on Wednesday, referred to the students seated in the galleries, stating that the future of the country is present in the Parliament today.

Bilawal said he reflected on what the youth might be thinking about the future of the country. He remarked that not many of them would aspire to become politicians. Being a member of the House is a matter of prestige and honour in any democratic country. Politics has become a curse, but it is the same politics that will bring employment to the youth, economic justice to the people, and govern the country. The country is currently facing multiple crises, but when today’s children grow up, it will lead the region.

Bilawal stressed that without establishing the supremacy of the Constitution, no institution can function. The representatives of the House must maintain a working relationship. If the government is constantly engaged in firefighting, and the Opposition continues to curse, make hue and cry, and act below the belt, they cannot fulfill their duty of holding the government accountable. If they claim the government’s economic or security policies are flawed, they must also propose solutions. Failure to fulfill their responsibilities means the Opposition will not achieve its own objectives. While it is expected for the Opposition to raise the matter of their imprisoned leaders, the more pressing issues for the people they govern include unemployment, inflation, education, health, and terrorism.

Bilawal recalled that during Imran Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister, the PPP did not harbour any personal grudges against him. Their only concern was protecting the Constitution and democracy, for which his family and party had sacrificed, and to solve the problems of the people. He mentioned that this was the reason for the signing of the Charter of Democracy between Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif. Previously, the Election Commissioner was appointed by the government, but their amendments allowed the Opposition Leader to play a role in the process, as is the case with the appointment of the interim government.

While we have criticised the government’s economic policies, the House should commend the reduction in inflation, and now everyone must contribute their input, Chairman PPP said. He further said that from 2008 to 2013, the government operated with consensus, engaging with the same Opposition responsible for keeping his father in jail for over a decade. They developed a revolutionary, consensus-based document that strengthened all constitutional institutions. A lobby exists against this consensus, seeking to undermine it to create more space for anti-democratic forces. One such effort took shape under Iftikhar Chaudhary, and another involved intelligence officers backing a political party, pushing the political system to a point where even basic cooperation is elusive. This, Chairman Bilawal warned, is playing with the destinies of future generations.

Bilawal urged the Speaker to restore the functionality of the House, as a functional Parliament is essential for a functional country. He expressed disappointment regarding the resignation of a senior politician, particularly one who had played a significant role in the politics of Balochistan. “All it takes for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing,” Chairman Bilawal expressed over Mr. Mengal’s decision to resign and emphasised the need for all members to take responsibility. He reminded the House that during the PDM government, he had advised against boycotting the assemblies. Now, both the Opposition and the country are suffering as a result.

Bilawal suggested the Speaker form a high-powered committee to help restore the functionality of the House. He reiterated that the responsibility of Parliament is not only to legislate but also to create a conducive environment. The cycle of political rallies against one another must end, and the focus should shift toward serving the people and safeguarding their rights.