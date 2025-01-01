Bilawal calls for unity to end politics of hatred

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has expressed concern over the growing politics of hatred and division in the country.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Governor’s House, he called on all political parties to unite in the fight against terrorism. He claimed that international forces were behind terrorism in Pakistan and vowed to confront its facilitators. Bilawal highlighted that PPP has played a key role in the country’s politics, particularly in combating extremism. He stressed that terrorism and the economic crisis are among the major challenges affecting the people.

He pointed out that poverty and unemployment have plagued citizens for years and must be prioritized. He also emphasized the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging that public issues should not be politicized. Criticizing some opposition parties, he noted that they skipped the National Security Council meeting to exploit terrorism for political gains.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday called upon the incumbent government to take on board all political parties, including those that skipped the high-level moot on national security, to counter rising incidents of terrorism.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should convene another meeting, even if after a month… We hope to build a national consensus to combat terrorism,” he said. PPP chairman noted that special attention must be given to law and order in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “It is indispensable to establish consensus on national issues.”

He noted that they must unite to fight terrorists, adding that all political stakeholders must come together for the country and nation instead of personal interests. “There is division in our politics… building consensus on national issues has become difficult,” he regretted.

The PPP scion reiterated that Pakistan is once again facing global conspiracies and must stand firm against them. He highlighted the ongoing security concerns, stating that the country is dealing with serious difficulties due to terrorism. He urged political parties to set aside their differences and unite for the greater good of the nation. Bilawal also invited the opposition to move beyond “narrow-minded politics” and focus on public welfare instead.

The PPP chief assured that efforts would be made to find solutions to the prevailing challenges. He reaffirmed his commitment to combating terrorism, vowing to confront both terrorists and their facilitators. Bilawal said he informed the prime minister that the PPP is ready to play its role in facilitating dialogue among political parties, stressing the importance of collective decision-making.

Addressing the Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub, he said that his party might have numerous grievances but tends to focus on a single issue. “The people of Pakistan face multiple challenges beyond just political disputes, including terrorism, economic instability, and internal issues.” He urged the opposition to prioritise national issues over seeking relief for political leadership. The former foreign minister also clarified that the PPP is neither part of the government nor the opposition. However, he stated that the PPP remains open to dialogue with the government to facilitate constructive discussions.