Bilawal calls on PM Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday along with a delegation to discuss overall political situation of the country.

The meeting discussed the political and law and order situation in the country. Bilawal also discussed matters related to the power sharing between the PPP and the PML-N with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Bilawal Bhutto condoles with PM on death of his cousin Mian Shafi and prayers were also offered for the eternal peace of Mian Shafi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged that PPP was an important ally of the government. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party supported the government’s every step aimed at bringing economic stability in the country.

The PPP delegation lauded the government’s prudent economic policies that helped stabilize the country’s economy. The PPP delegation expressed full confidence in the government’s policies and initiatives, which the prime minister welcomed warmly.