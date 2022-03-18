Bilawal challenges PM Imran to establish governor rule in Sindh

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday challenged PM Imran Khan to establish governor rule in Sindh.

According to details, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reacted to the proposal of imposing governor s rule in Sindh by sharing a poem.

Bilawal has shared a video of a poem on Twitter on which he posted the title ‘Let s impose the governor rule’.

چلو گورنر راج لگاتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/p1JT0vcYWx — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 17, 2022

Complete poem shared by Chairman PP Bilawal Bhutto is written below:

Let s impose the governor rule

Not tomorrow but today

Which is going on all over Pakistan

They also dance in Sindh

Let s impose the governor rule

Breaking every promise, boasting of every lie

Such a custom is practiced in the streets of Qalandar

Let s impose the governor rule

Since when have I been standing with this desire in my heart

Captain s slogans are echoed on Sukkur Barrage

Let s impose the governor rule

What kind of democracy, where is the vote bank?

Treat the thumb with the finger

Let s impose the governor rule

Incompetent, failed, mischievous Sindh government

Protests from a few beleaguered people

Let s impose the governor rule

Go message some anchors

The government is completely crippled

Let s impose the governor rule

Who neither feared the bomb nor bowed to the gallows

Test the temperament of such cells

Let s impose the governor rule

Our name will now be on the board of ministries

Whatever the price, they register

Let s impose the governor rule

Let s impose the governor rule

Let s impose the governor rule

Himat hai toh Governor Raj laga kay dikhao @ImranKhanPTI! Kal nahi aaj lagao, InshAllah hum sab yahan Islamabad akar apko jawab dein gay. https://t.co/C83kVflzgb — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 18, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan on social networking site Twitter, wrote that if you have the courage, then show it by imposing governor s rule. He added that rather than imposing it tomorrow, do impose it today. We all will come to Islamabad and answer you.