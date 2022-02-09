Bilawal challenges PM to dissolve NA if thinks people will vote him again

MULTAN (INP): Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari challenged Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly if he thinks that the people will vote for him again. Says, Imran Khan will not do this because he is a coward. Addressing party workers on the occasion of Rana Sajjad Hussain’s joining the PPP in Multan on Wednesday, he asked his party workers to take the principles of the party to every house in Multan. These principles being, ‘Islam is our religion’, ‘Democracy is our politics’, ‘Equality is our economy’, All powers to the people’ and ‘Martyrdom is our goal.’

The CEC of the PPP has decided that the march against this selected government will commence from Karachi on 27 February.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that this will be an announcement of war against this selected government of the puppet, Imran. We had exposed him on the very first day in the National Assembly by calling him ‘selected’. At the time of the budget, we had again exposed him and called that budget ‘the budget of PTIMF’.

He said that the agreement with the IMF is not an agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, but PTI and the IMF. We had called that budget anti-people and anti-country and that was what it proved to be.

Chairman PPP said that our friends wanted to give Imran an open field in the bye-elections but we said that we will contest these elections. Then, the world witnessed how Imran lost bye-elections from Karachi to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our friends wanted to give Imran a free hand in the National Assembly and not contest the Senate seat, but we nominated the former Prime Minister from Multan and defeated Imran in his own constituency, he maintained.

He said that some friends thought of starting a march in the month of March but we refused and said that the people are troubled now, hence our march will begin on February 27. The entire nation will be with us when the march starts.

Imran has started losing wickets from today and an illegal senator has been disqualified. Bilawal Bhutto congratulated the party’s legal team for achieving this success. He said that by the time we reach Islamabad, more wickets of the selected will fall.

He said that today, Imran was mentioning the PPP in his speech. Imran is a coward. If he has courage, he should dissolve the National Assembly. He is afraid of the elections. He ran away from a bye-election in Lahore and again ran away from the election of the mayor in Dera Ismail Khan where Faisal Karim Kundi is the PPP candidate.

Chairman PPP appreciated the Election Commission and the judiciary for not postponing the second phase of the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran lost in the first phase of the KP elections and will lose the second phase as well.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Imran is repeating the corruption mantra for over the last three years and he did the same even today, but his government has been declared the most corrupt government in Pakistan’s history by Transparency International. He said that PM Imran could not prove a single accusation against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari but his mentor General Musharraf is convicted and an absconder of law.

The people do not believe in the liar Imran Khan as he has been exposed totally, he concluded.