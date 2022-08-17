Bilawal condemned terror attack on the polio team

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the terror attack on the polio team and expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two policemen deployed for the security of anti-polio campaign team in Tank district.

In his statement, Chairman PPP said that the Shaheed Constable Nisar and Shaheed Constable Pir Rehman who lost their lives in the line of duty are heroes of the nation. He said his heart goes out to families of the martyred policemen and the entire nation shares the grief of the bereaved families and stands with them.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that the miscreants involved in the attack be brought to book, and that foolproof security be ensured for the anti-polio campaigners.

Chairman PPP urged that the anti-polio campaign is the guarantee of a healthy life of Pakistani child under five years of age and future generations. “Polio-free Pakistan was the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, therefore, we will not breathe a sigh of relief until this dream becomes a reality,” he vowed.