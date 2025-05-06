Bilawal condemns accusations, calls for peace in Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address at the National Assembly said that this nation was not born of fear, it was born of struggle. In recent days, the Government of India has unleashed a torrent of accusations following a heinous act in Occupied Kashmir, Chairman Bilawal stated.

Tourists were killed, blood was spilled, it was a tragedy by any measure. Yet, before the bodies had turned cold, New Delhi turned its wrath towards Islamabad, pointing fingers, tightening borders and threatening consequences. Let me make this solemn declaration before the people of Pakistan and the world, Pakistan had no hand in that crime, Chairman Bilawal said.

We do not export terror, we are the victims of terrorism. Terrorism is just not an act on bodies, it is an attack on truth, peace and civilisation itself. What is terrorism? Is it merely the act of a deranged gunman or a bomb in a marketplace? It is the silence of the world when injustice reigns, it is the boot on the neck of the oppressed, it is the bulldozer that razes a home in the dark and it is the curfew that lasts not hours but decades.

Chairman PPP said that India claims to fight terrorism. Let us ask, how can you fight terrorism while practicing state terrorism in Kashmir? You cannot condemn the bullet while you wield the baton. You cannot speak of law when you break it every day in the valley. You cannot claim moral superiority when your hands are soiled with the tears of mothers, screams of children and the silence of dead men. Pakistan has suffered from terrorism, foreign-sponsored, ideologically-driven and brutally indiscriminate.

We have buried our soldiers and our schoolchildren. We have stood alone while the world averted its gaze. We have fought a menace not only with arms but with ideas, education, economic reforms and unity. I say this to India and the world, terrorism cannot be defeated by tanks alone, it must be defeated by justice. Terrorism cannot just be uprooted by bullets, it must be disarmed by hope, Chairman Bilawal said. “Terrorism cannot be eliminated by demonising nations, it must be defeated by addressing the grievances that give it birth”, Chairman PPP stated. Do you wish to end the violence in Kashmir? Then let the people speak. Let there be a plebiscite, not persecution. Let there be ballots, not bulldozers. Let there be autonomy, not annexation. That is the only path to peace. No lie, no bullet, no bang will bury the truth. Kashmir is not India’s territory. It is a promise broken, a wound festering and a people waiting.

Chairman PPP said that India expects the 200 million people of Pakistan to account for the actions of terrorists they are still unable to name, while India has yet to account for Kulbhushan Jadhav, whose name and rank within India’s armed forces is on the record. India’s accusations that Pakistan is involved in terrorism is stale, based on history and not ground realities, based on fiction, not on fact. India has become the boy that cries wolf in South Asia, Chairman Bilawal said.

Pakistan has proven India’s involvement in terror, not only through proxies but through their armed forces, not just on our soil. India’s hands are stained from blood from Sri Lanka to Canada and beyond. India must abandon terrorism as a tool of its foreign policy. In order to free this region from terror, India and Pakistan must work together, or else we are dooming future generations to suffer this menace. The Prime Minister’s challenge to India for an impartial investigation is a start. Why would a true victim of terrorism shy away from accountability? Unless, they are worried that the world will see that the real blame for the bloodshed in Kashmir lies in Delhi and not in Islamabad.