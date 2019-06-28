Bilawal cries foul over ‘historical rigging’ as NA approves budget, finance bill

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government orchestrated historical rigging to pass budget and finance bill in the national assembly session held on Friday.

Speaking in a media talk after the session, the PPP leader said that in a never seen precedent the incompetent government which came into power by rigging got it’s budget and finance bill passed with force.

Bilawal alleged that Speaker Asad Qaisar is partisan to an extent that he appears to be the servant of members of treasury benches. “Even speakers during Zia and Musharraf era were more non-partisan,” he added. “He has not released production orders of two members belonging from erstwhile FATA despite protests.”

‘Sindh attacked’

Bilawal said that with the imposition of 15 percent tax on Thar Coal project in the budget, the government has attacked Sindh. “The anti-people government is involved in the financial killings of farmers and labors.”

The PPP leader said that despite promises of jobs, there is massive unemployment in the country and people are getting homeless. “I request people to come and protest against the government. People will fight this government on every level and avenue.”