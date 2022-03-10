Bilawal declares people has rejected the ‘selected’ PM Imran

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday came down hard on Prime Minister Imran Khan for using insulting and threatening remarks against political rivals and said that the people had rejected the ‘selected’ prime minister.

“In the PPP’s long march, people voted in favour of no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Now the Parliament will have to meet the expectations of the people,” he said during a media talk in Islamabad.

He maintained the people of Pakistan proved that they were with the democracy, adding that the PPP had organised a democratic march. “We were attacked, but we attacked none,” he said.

“What happened to Aseefa Bhutto was intolerable. The drone camera did not go uncontrolled all of a sudden. In fact, it gradually moved towards Aseefa and attacked her,” Bilawal maintained.

“When PPP march came out of South Punjab, this drone was with us, it continued to move towards us slowly, slowly,” he further disclosed.

“We can see that the drone was sent towards us. You are hurling life threats at us. What we will do with you will be remembered by your generations,” he warned.

“The more he [Imran Khan] gets worried, the more he will hurl abuses on others,” Bilawal said and demanded that the security agencies investigate the attack on Aseefa Bhutto.

“The prime minister threatens to shoot Asif Ali Zardari in front of the nation. We never talked about guns, but we know how to use them,” the PPP chief pointed out.

“I am a peaceful person and will remain so,” he said and pledged that the PPP would fight hard if a dictator or selected came again.

“Jiyalas of the PPP have shaken this government,” he claimed and demanded that the government prove in court the allegations against Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP chairman stated that Asif Ali Zardari was acquitted by all courts with honour, adding that Zardari was kept in jails without any conviction.

“But the foreign funding case has been proved against you [Imran Khan]. The US courts have also ruled against you,” Bilawal said.

“We have never used insulting remarks against the first lady,” Bilawal said. “Are people foolish that they do not know [that] Aleema Baji made money from sewing machines?” he said in a sarcastic remark.

He also lambasted the prime minister for ‘running his kitchen with donations for Shaukat Khanum Hospital’, adding that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had terminated Ikramullah Khan Niazi [Imran Khan’s father] on corruption charges.

“You can do against us whatever you want because you will not find a chance tomorrow,” Bilawal said to the prime minister and added that people would not tolerate the ‘selected’.

Bilawal also came down hard on the prime minister for insulting Maulana Fazlur Rehman and said: “Who are you to hurl abuses at Maulana Fazlur Rehman?”

Bilawal also hinted at PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif becoming the next prime minister, saying: “We will request Shehbaz Sharif to appoint a good interior minister.”

“Let the first lady pray for the formation of a Zardari-led government in the centre, no one else’s,” Bilawal said and added that it had become quite clear that the people of Pakistan were not with him [Imran Khan] and wanted to get rid of him.

“Democracy and people’s power are the only solutions to the problems of the country,” he stated.