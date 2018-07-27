Bilawal demands CEC’s resignation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday suggested the political parties to use Parliament’s floor to protest against the alleged rigging in general elections.

Addressing a press conference on Friday after the meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee, he said that his party rejects the results of the Wednesday’s general elections and demanded immediate resignation of the chief election commissioner.

The PPP chairman said that holding free, fair and transparent election was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) but the institution failed to fulfill its responsibilities.

Bilawal further rejected the proposal of not taking oath presented in the All Parties Conference (APC) and suggested the political parties to record their protest in a democratic way and shouldn’t leave the parliament.

The PPP chairman said: “All political parties have objection on the election results, adding that he will contact political parties in this regard and will raise the issue in the parliament.”

Bilawal went on to say that he will sit in opposition benches and show people what the opposition is, adding that we have decided to reject all election process. “I will fight against the rigging in the parliament,” he added.

Earlier, An All Parties Conference (APC) hosted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Friday rejected the results of Wednesday’s general elections.

The political parties from across the country except Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who participated in the APC held in Islamabad supported the suggestion of not taking oath. The proposal of not taking oath was forwarded by JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman and ANP chief Asfandyar Wali.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) which has emerged as the single largest Party in the National Assembly is going to form the next government at the Centre.

According to Election Commission, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has so far secured 116 seats in the National Assembly followed by PML (N) 64, PPP 43, independents 14, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal 12, MQM 06, Pakistan Muslim League 05 and 02 each by Balochistan National Party and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

Advertisements