Bilawal dismisses ‘fake JIT report’ in fake bank accounts case

F.P. Report

BADIN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday launched a fresh attack on the PTI government saying it was using national institutions for political victimisation.

Addressing the media in Lahore, he said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case was formed on political grounds and the report it presented to the accountability court was ‘fake’.

Ruling out possibilities of forming a grand opposition alliance, Bilawal said his father Asif Ali Zardari’s meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman last night should not be seen in this context. “I think no effort is being made for a grand alliance,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding appointing the incumbent NAB chairman during the tenure of previous government, Bilawal said, “Was PPP so strong in opposition that it appointed NAB chairman? Even if we appointed [him] it is still responsibility of the appointed person to act according to the Constitution and not come under any pressure from government.”

He said because of undue pressure from the government, all national institutions were underperforming. “They know they can only win through rigging so they are defaming their opponents through different ways … we all know the cases are fake and false.”

The PPP chairman said he had been hearing that his father was about to be arrested since he was one year old. He advised the federal ministers to focus on their job rather than indulging in political point scoring. “If [Railways Minister] Sheikh Rashid is keep commenting on me then who is going to look after the railways,” he remarked.

Addressing a rally in Badin earlier today, Zardari had said that his late wife Benazir Bhutto entrusted him with the responsibility of the nation and that former prime minister’s government was ‘taken away’ from her.

In a yet another media interaction yesterday, Bilawal reiterated that the July 25 general elections were rigged. He said that “who will hold accountable the manipulators who have stolen the votes of people”.