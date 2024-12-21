Bilawal emphasises need for dialogue among political forces

F.P. Report

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday emphasised the need for dialogue among political forces to address the country’s challenges, highlighting the deteriorating situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at the Pink Football event at Lyari Football Ground, he urged political parties to foster unity and prioritise economic and political stability.

Criticising the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for focusing on “extremist politics” instead of public welfare, Bilawal lamented their absence from the All Parties Conference (APC). He stressed that provincial funds should be directed towards providing relief to the people and ensuring peace in the region.

Bilawal commended Lyari’s resilience, praising the establishment of an international-standard football ground and the participation of young and female players from across Sindh. He called for greater empowerment of women, asserting that they have proven their leadership potential in Pakistan’s history and will continue to excel in various fields, including sports.

Warning against forces attempting to lead the youth toward extremism, Bilawal emphasised the importance of youth development for the nation’s future.

Concluding his address, he urged the Sindh government to address local infrastructure issues in Lyari, ensuring its continued development as a hub of opportunity.