Bilawal emphasizes on deep Pak-US economic cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special American Representative on Business and Commercial Affairs Dilawar Syed held a meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal discussed Pak-US economic cooperation at federal and provincial levels with the US representative on business and commercial affairs. The two leaders also reviewed efforts to improve infrastructure and discussed opportunities to find renewable energy resources in the region.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the foreign minister acknowledged Dilawar Syed’s role in improving business contacts between the two countries.

Bilawal emphasized on the importance of visits in deepening and expanding the relationship, in particular trade and commercial ties.

Special Representative Dilawar Syed thanked the foreign minister for the meeting and expressed his satisfaction with the constructive engagements during his visit.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also attended the meeting.