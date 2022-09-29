Bilawal favors releasing Afghan funds

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while interacting with Pakistani journalists at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC said that he is in favor of US releasing the frozen funds of Afghanistan and urged that these funds should be released for the people of Afghanistan.

“I personally think this whole concept of freezing assets is strange, tomorrow the US could freeze Pakistan assets,” said Bilawal Bhutto. He also urged the Taliban government in Afghanistan to honor its commitments and allow girls to receive education.

“It is in my country interest to remain engaged with the Taliban” said Bilawal while replying to a question about Taliban. He urged that the mistakes of the nineties should not be repeated.