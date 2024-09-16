Bilawal, Fazl discuss political situation

F.P. Report

Islamabad: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alongwith his delegation met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Monday evening.

The political situation of the country was discussed in detail between the delegation of PPP and JUI. The PPP delegation included members of the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab and Chairman Bilawal’s Political Secretary Jameel Soomro while Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Misbahuddin, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Asad Mahmood and Engineer Ziaur Rehman assisted Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

After this meeting, Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar gave a briefing to the journalists and said that PPP and JUI consulted on the Article of the bills on which they agree. Our effort is make laws according to the wishes of the peoples, country, the nation, the constitution and the law and according to the supremacy of the parliament. Parliament has every right to legislate and nobody can stop us from legislating because it is our right. We want to make Parliament powerful. There is no question of persuading or arguing with anyone, when we and Maulana agree together, we will talk to other parties as well.

Syed Naveed Qamar said that Maulana Sahib also participated in the Special Committee’s meeting yesterday and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also present there. It was agreed that both the parties would work together to sort out all the clauses that anyone has objections to and finally bring it out through a consensus draft according to the parliamentary procedure.

Both agreed on this. We wanted time to be given to the constitutional amendments and all parties, including the government and the opposition, should be included in it. Today’s meeting was to take this matter forward. Positive things have happened and we hope that we will all sit down and come to a consensus. Both the PPP and the JUI want to form a constitutional court, now we will discuss the details together.